Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Marble-Patterned Swimsuit

On Monday, September 14, Swedish model Anna Nystrom started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing photo for her 8.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap showed the 28-year-old standing outside in front of an off-white wall. Anna flaunted her fantastic figure in a strappy back one-piece swimsuit adorned with a chic marble pattern. The cheeky bathing suit put her incredible curves, toned back, and lean legs on display. She also wore either a pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses on the top of her head.

Anna posed in in a way that looked as though she was taking a step forward. She faced away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her pert derriere. The social media sensation touched her eyewear and lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

For the photo, the blond beauty wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the caption of the post, Anna seemed to be stating that she was “[g]oing to miss” being able to wear a swimsuit. She clarified, however, that she was looking forward to the autumn season.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 46,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some commenters simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Just the word pretty is an insult for someone as gorgeous as you are,” wrote one fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look amazing!!! Love the back of your bathing suit so much!!!” added a different devotee.

“[Y]ou are beautiful on hot and cold days,” remarked another admirer, in reference to Anna’s caption.

“[Y]ou are really the most beautiful in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

This is not the first time that Anna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

Last week, she uploaded a selfie, in which she wore a figure-hugging nude midi dress that accentuated her slender waist and curvaceous hips. She paired the garment with a matching duster cardigan and tan heels. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.