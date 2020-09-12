Nata Lee Wears White Bra & Matching Underwear Underneath Overalls In Tantalizing Instagram Video

On Saturday, September 12, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing video on her secondary Instagram account.

The brief clip showed the 21-year-old striking a series of poses in front of a waterfall and gorgeous green foliage. The geotag indicated the location of the video was Phuket, Thailand. She opted to wear a white bra and a pair of matching underwear underneath oversized white overalls. The revealing ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Nata accessorized the look with sunglasses, a bracelet, and a black Apple watch. The blond bombshell also wore her shoulder-length hair down in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

The clip began with Nata pulling on one of her overall straps and running her fingers through her hair, while smiling sweetly. She then tugged on both of the straps and placed her hands on the top of her head before turning to the side.

The video was paired with the song “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

In the caption of the post, Nata made reference to her hair and tagged the Instagram account of her beau, professional photographer Alexander Marvin, suggesting that he had filmed the clip.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are very cute,” wrote a fan, adding a string of pink heart, red heart, rose, and kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“As usual always super sexy,” added a different devotee.

“Love you beautiful [y]ou are the only person that when I see, I forget the world,” remarked another admirer, along with four heart-eye emoji.

“[T]he best in the world you are beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the post and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging metallic maxi dress. That picture has been liked over 59,000 times since it was shared.