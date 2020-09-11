Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Slender Frame, Killer Cleavage In Tiny String Bikini

Russian bombshell and social media maven Polina Malinovskaya returned to Instagram on Friday, September 11 with multiple pics of herself in scant swimwear. With her most recent offering, the 22-year-old runway star revealed the brunt of her taut, slender physique in a stringy, white bikini set that left very little to the imagination.

Polina had taken to the beach for the sexy spread; palm trees, green shrubbery and white sands were all visible in the background behind her. Furthermore, she tagged Papaya Playa Project in the accompanying caption — a sustainable hotel located in Tulum on the coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

In spite of the exotic locale, though, Polina’s sizable showing of slightly sun-kissed skin and killer cleavage nonetheless managed to own the frame.

In the first photo of Polina’s two-page pictorial, she was captured from the knees up in a medium shot as she stood before the camera in her skimpy, white two-piece. Her straight, blond hair appeared to be wet as she focused her blue-eyed gaze at something off in the distance, shielding her face from the sun with her right hand as she did so.

The scant, triangular cups of her bikini top were bound together at the center of her bosom with a small, metal ring, which also supported a second series of straps just below her bustline. A significant showing of cleavage was put forth by the stringy garment, as it only managed to cover the most intimate areas of her delicate, yet shapely bosom.

Further down her torso, Polina’s thin midsection and bare navel were prominently displayed just above her bikini bottom. It, too, featured strings bounds to metal rings to match her tiny top. At the lower edge of the photo’s frame, the model’s bare legs stood in stark contrast to the bright beachfront sands below her.

The second snapshot of the slideshow found Polina in a similar position. However, she appeared to be torquing her back slightly to the rear, which further emphasized the curved gradient from her chest and waist down to her hips and booty. Additionally, Polina had closed her eyes and turned her face upward toward the sun.

Polina’s latest Instagram offering proved to be a popular one with her fans, accruing over 60,000 likes in less than two hours. In turn, the comment thread had filled with words of affirmation for her stunning beach body.

“Amazing,” wrote one fan, who also called Polina “hot as hell.”

“So Beautiful and so Sweet,” added a second admirer.

“Stunning,” raved another fan.

