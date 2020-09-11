‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Slays In Black Bra, Underwear, And Corset In Steamy Photos

Erin rocked a number of racy looks during a recent photo shoot.

Erin Moriarty traded her white-and-gold superhero costume for a few darker looks during a photo shoot for Who What Wear. On Thursday, the stunning star of the hit Amazon series The Boys shared the results of the photo session on her Instagram page.

This wasn’t the first time one of the women of The Boys served up a hot look on social media — actress Karen Fukuhara previously brought the heat to her own Instagram page with a set of incredible swimsuit photos snapped in a snowy location. Like Erin, she embraced the color black when choosing her apparel.

Erin modeled a number of different eye-catching looks for her shoot. In the first image included in her Instagram carousel, she rocked a mesh corset by Dion Lee. The garment featured boning and vertical black strap accents. It also had a curved hem that exposed the sides of her trim midriff.

Over the top, she wore a single-breasted tuxedo blazer by Alexander Wang. The button cuffs on the sleeves were left undone. Erin finished her ensemble with a pair of high-waisted Fleur du Mal underwear. The bottoms had princess seams on the front. She accessorized with a pair of gold and silver chain link statement earrings designed by JW Anderson.

Erin’s blond hair was styled in soft waves that flowed over her shoulders. She struck a confident pose with her left hand on her hip, and she shot the camera a sultry look as she parted her lips.

For her second photo, she casually leaned against a wall. She also rocked a more casual outfit. It included a ribbed Apartment202 top with spaghetti straps and a tie back. Her straight-leg cargo trousers covered with pockets were from the same label. On her feet, she wore a pair of By Far sandals with toe straps and chunky curved heels.

Her third look was a Fleur du Mal underwire bra coupled with a distinctive quilted skirt by A.W.A.K.E. Mode. The knee-length piece was crafted out of thick vegan leather tiles. She completed her outfit with By Far sandals that had a tri-stap design with buckles.

In her final shot, Erin wore her third look. She sat on the floor with her shoes off and examined the ends of a few locks of her hair.

Since she shared the four images on her account, they have amassed over 100,000 likes and hundreds of messages. One of the comments came from actor Antony Starr, one of her The Boys costars. On the darkly comedic superhero series, he plays Homelander, a member of The Seven who doesn’t give Erin’s character, Starlight, the respect that she deserves. Antony’s comment was similar to something Homelander would say, down to getting her Supe name wrong.

“Wowsers starburst!!! These racy pics from your capes for Christ days…?” he wrote.