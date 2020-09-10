Kindly Myers And Lizzy Acosta Share A Sexy, ‘Wild Things’ Moment In The Pool

Kindly Myers took to Instagram to share a steamy new shot that featured her BFF, Lizzy Acosta. The photo was added to the model’s smoking hot feed on Wednesday, September 10, and it hasn’t taken long for her fans to take notice.

The scandalous new shot captured Kindly and Lizzy posed outside. A geotag in the update indicated that the pair was in Austin, Texas, where many of Kindy’s social media shares take place. The two ladies huddled together closely in a pool, and there was a large feature with rocks and a spilling waterfall at their side. The water around the ladies was rippled, and not much else of the area could be seen because of the up-close angle of the photograph. The scene looked similar to the one in the movie Wild Things, which famously featured an intimate moment between Denise Richards and Neve Campbell.

Kindly and Lizzy pushed their chests together and appeared to be topless in the NSFW snap. The Playboy model gazed into the camera with a sultry stare and her lips slightly parted. She put her left hand on Lizzy’s shoulder, revealing a diamond ring on her finger. Kindly kept the rest of her accessories simple and rocked a pair of small silver earrings. She appeared to have just taken a dip in the pool, and her long, blond tresses were slicked back out of her face.

Lizzy looked just as hot as her counterpart. Like Kindly, she wore her dark mane wet and at her back as she focused her attention directly at her friend. Her bronze shoulders were covered with speckles of water, and the rest of her figure was submerged beneath the surface. Lizzy also rocked a pair of diamond earrings and a silver necklace around her collar.

In the caption of the image, Kindly shared with her followers that she is grateful for her best friend. She also made sure to credit her photographer, Joshua Paul, for snapping the sexy shot. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Kindly’s page for an hour, but fans have not been shy about flooding it with praise. More than 4,000 fans have double-tapped the post, and 90-plus left comments.

“Gawwwwhhh. I absolutely LOVE this photo!!” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are beautiful Kindly, but Lizzy is too,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Oh gosh incredible #flawless beauties,” another social media user chimed in with a few red hearts.

“You are so beautiful hottie and sexy love to be between you,” one more added.