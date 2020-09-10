Anllela Sagra Shares Sultry Slew Of Bedroom Snaps, Flaunting Her Figure In Itty-Bitty Panties & A Bralette

Colombian fitness model Anllela Sagra caused a stir among her Instagram followers with an array of bedroom snaps on Thursday morning. She showcased her insanely fit physique and had everybody’s pulses racing.

The series of seven photos featured Sagra sitting on the edge of her bed, primping for the camera. She had her long, dark tresses swept over her head and the loose waves tumbled over one shoulder and down her back. She wore hoop earrings and a delicate necklace along with several rings, a watch, and a bracelet on one wrist.

Sagra wore what appeared to be a very light green set of lingerie. She paired a simple bralette with tiny lacy panties and these served to highlight most of her more admirable assets.

The top had thin spaghetti straps over both of Sagra’s shoulders and a low scoop neckline that showcased a fair amount of cleavage. The bottom hem rested a few inches below the fitness model’s breasts and left her rock-hard abdominals exposed.

The skimpy panties were barely visible as Sagra sat on the edge of her bed. In the first photo, she gazed toward the camera with a sultry expression on her face and positioned herself to fully flaunt her chiseled abs and long, lean legs.

“Beautiful as always,” one fan commented.

As the series of snapshots progressed, Sagra shifted positions a few times and incorporated some sassy movements. In the second picture, she leaned forward slightly and smiled. This angle flashed even more cleavage than was initially exposed, and the third snap revealed even more.

From there, Sagra altered her angles and facial expressions to look demure at one moment, and then showcase some duck lips at another point. She wrapped up the series of snapshots with another sultry expression and her followers were in love with these.

“You are elegant and very beautiful!!! wonderful body!!” another fan praised.

Sagra has nearly 12 million people following her every move on Instagram, and they clearly appreciated this Thursday morning array of snaps. In just the first couple of hours after she had first shared them, more than 96,500 people had already hit the “like” button. In addition, upwards of 850 people added comments.

Many of the notes were simply strings of emoji from those who were anxious to share their appreciation for these lingerie shots. Quite a few supporters shared their thoughts in Spanish, although plenty of folks sang the model’s praises using English.

“The greatest body in all instagram,” someone declared.

“Unreal freaking beautiful,” commented another supporter.

Sagra keeps her followers regularly entertained with a variety of uploads. From sultry snaps like these to saucy videos and more traditional workout-related updates, the Colombian fitness figure tantalizes her crew of supporters with every upload and always leaves them anxious to see more.