Sarah Harris Flaunts Her Shapely Thighs In Thong Bikini Bottoms & A Revealing Crop Top

Buxom babe Sarah Harris went full bombshell for her latest Instagram pic on Tuesday. The model flaunted her shapely thighs as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a pair of white thong bikini bottoms. The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they exposed her lean thighs and round booty.

She added a burnt orange crop top to the mix. The shirt featured long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline that gave fans a peek at her colossal cleavage. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also highlighted in the photo. She accessorized the style with a pair of dangling earrings.

Sarah posed with her hip pushed to the side slightly and her back arched just a bit. She had one arm wrapped around her midsection as the other came up to rest near her neck. She stood in front of a bare wall with a full-length mirror behind her. In the reflection, her pert posterior could be seen, as well as some decor hanging on the wall opposite of her.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center for the shot. The long locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Sarah’s over 2.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the racy pic, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 280 remarks about the post during that time.

“Simply spectacular and beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful and sexy nice legs,” another declared.

“Hello, you look fantastic,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow You are my favorite curvy model the air, the sea and even space they look small before your majestic beauty, the most beautiful after you is your reflection,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous figure in her online photos. She’s often spotted getting sexy in tiny bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a sheer black bodysuit that exposed her insane cleavage. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 20,000 likes and over 330 comments.