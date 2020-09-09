‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Surprises Fans As She Kisses Mystery Man In Rare Instagram Pic

The TV host says her life is 'so much better' with her new love.

Carrie Ann Inaba surprised her Instagram fans by posting a pic that showed her kissing a mystery man.

The Dancing With the Stars judge, 52, shared a photo with her 367,000 social media followers as she got cozy with a handsome birthday boy she described as “mi amor.”

In the photo, which can be seen below, Carrie Ann pulled down her stylish patterned face mask as she locked lips with a salt-and-peppered hunk wearing a plaid, collared shirt. The choreographer-turned daytime TV host wore sunglasses as she leaned in for the smooch in an outdoor, nighttime setting.

In the caption to the pic, Carrie Ann wished her mystery guy a happy birthday and said her life is “so much better” with him in it. She tagged an Instagram page that did not include her man’s name, but, instead, many pics of am adorable Husky pup.

In the comments section to the post, Carrie Ann’s followers reacted with sweet words and heart emoji. While some fans noted the television star has mentioned her new guy on The Talk, others admitted they had no idea she had a boyfriend. Others were excited to see that she has apparently found love.

“OKAY! It’s official he’s made it to the gram,” one fan wrote.

“I love how you just keep getting back on the love train!” another wrote to the star.

Other commenters poked fun at the lack of a name for the brunette beauty’s new man.

“Happy birthday Carrie Ann’s boyfriend,” one fan chimed in.

Other commenters thought her guy looked like Jon Bon Jovi or Jerry O’Connell.

“He is handsome, happy for you,” one follower wrote to Carrie Ann.

While she has kept the main details of her current romantic relationship under wraps, Carrie Ann has opened up about other aspects of her romantic life in discussions on the CBS chatfest The Talk. Longtime fans know that she was engaged to ex Jesse Sloan in 2011 and also called off her 2017 engagement to Rob Derringer. The former Fly Girl also once dated Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

After ending her engagement, Carrie Ann took some time away from going out on dates. But last fall, she told Closer Weekly that she was dipping he toes back into the dating pool.

“I have started almost dating!” she said in November, before clarifying that she was just starting to “explore the world” of romance once again.

The Dancing with the Stars veteran credited her “daily” relationship with her co-hosts on The Talk — Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood, and Marie Osmond — for helping her learn how to navigate the other relationships in her life.