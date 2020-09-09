Madison Gordon Spills Out Of A Tiny Bikini In New Instagram Share: ‘You Have My Attention’

Aussie model and livestreamer Madison Gordon took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 9, and treated her followers to a very hot bikini snapshot, one which became an instant hit.

In the picture, Madison rocked a skimpy red, printed bikini that struggled to contain her assets. The bikini top comprised of a plunging neckline, thin straps, and minuscule cups attached to a thin string that ran across her chest. The tiny garment displayed an ample amount of underboob and cleavage.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms which drew attention to her sexy legs and thighs. The ensemble also flaunted her taut stomach and slender waist.

Madison wore her raven-colored tresses in a bun, letting a few strands of hair cascade over her face.

The picture was captured at a nondescript location, against the background of a brick wall. To pose, Madison stood with her legs slightly spread apart. She titled her head and lightly touched her cheek. The hottie gazed straight at the camera and sported a small smile.

In the caption, Madison implied that she is always attentive toward her fans. She also took to the comments section and wrote that she photoshopped the wall behind her.

Within 12 hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 6,700 likes. In addition to that, several of Madison’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 370 messages in which they praised her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“Wow, you look amazing and yes you have all my attention!” one of her fans commented.

“I look forward to seeing your posts every day as you are so gorgeous!! Keep rocking,” another user chimed in.

“You look absolutely stunning today! I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

“Stunningly beautiful. Love and kisses to you, pretty Madison! a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “sexiest babe on Instagram,” and “my wifey,” to let Madison know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram influencers liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Vicky Aisha, Krystle Lina, and Tawny Jordan.

Madison often wows her followers with her steamy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she added a new pic on her timeline on September 3 in which she left little to the imagination in a red lingerie set and garter belt. The tight bra boasted a revealing neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. The snap has accrued more than 7,000 likes and 450-plus comments.