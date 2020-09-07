Devon Windsor Emerges From The Ocean In A Strapless White Bikini In Steamy New Video

Devon Windsor treated her Instagram followers to another look at her incredible figure today, this time in video form. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Monday to share the steamy clip, which captured her showing some serious skin in another minuscule bikini.

The 26-year-old was seen emerging from the ocean in the short video. She swayed her hips from side to side as she walked through the turquoise water and up to the shore, where she ran her fingers through her platinum tresses before walking out of the frame. Her choice of swimwear for the day was a gorgeous white bikini, which she indicated with a tag on the clip was from her own Devon Windsor Swim line. In the caption, she informed her followers of the exciting news that her brand is currently running a 24-hour sale for Labor Day and encouraged them to check it out before the discount is gone.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the blond beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in the scanty swimwear that left very little to the imagination.

Devon looked stunning as she showcased her slender frame in a strapless white bandeau top with black piping that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The number fit snugly around her ample chest and featured flirty ruffles on its cups that drew further attention to her assets. Fans were also treated to a full look at her flat tummy and abs, much to their delight.

On her lower half, the catwalk queen sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that showed even more skin. The swimwear boasted a high-cut design that allowed Devon to flaunt her curvy hips and lean legs and she walked in toward the camera. It also had a low-rise waistband with the same ruffle detail that accentuated her trim waist.

Devon left her platinum locks down for the sizzling clip. They were gathered mostly to one side of her shoulder and blew messily in the ocean breeze as she strutted up to the shore. She also added a pair of black sunglasses and a slew of jewelry, including a trendy necklace stack and gold earrings.

Unsurprisingly, the new addition to Devon’s feed was a huge hit with her adoring fans. The video has been viewed nearly 100,000 times and has been flooded with comments and compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Looking so hot,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” praised another admirer.

“Good thing you’re in the water because you could start a fire with that body,” a third follower quipped.

“Wow! This bathing suit is a must! Love it!” remarked a fourth fan.

The upload has also racked up over 25,000 likes within five hours of going live.