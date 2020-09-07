Chantel Jeffries Shows Some Serious Skin In A Cheeky Bikini On Instagram

Chantel Jeffries broke her week-long Instagram silence on Monday with a duo of sizzling new snaps. The images went live just moments ago, but have already captivated the attention of many of her fans.

The first photo of the upload was a stunning selfie photo that captured the 27-year-old showing some serious skin in a halter-style bikini top from La’Marriette. The swimwear boasted a tropical-print pattern in a bright blue-and-green color scheme that alone was enough to turn heads — though its revealing design was likely enough to do the job. It had minuscule triangle cups and a plunging neckline that fell far down the model’s chest, leaving her decolletage bare and an ample amount of cleavage exposed. Fans could also get a peek at her toned arms thanks to the number’s thin shoulder straps.

The rest of Chantel’s swimwear look was revealed in the second slide of the upload, which saw the DJ posing in profile to the camera while gazing off into the distance with a sultry stare. She wore a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms in the same bold pattern that showed off her round booty nearly in its entirety, as well as a glimpse at her sculpted thighs. The garment featured a stringy waistband that tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. An eyeful of sideboob could also be seen as she worked the camera, adding even more heat to the already scorching-hot set of photos.

The model appeared to be posing outside on the patio of her house for the impromptu photo session. She stood in the shade in front of a sliding glass door, which offered a glimpse at the beach in its reflection.

She wore her dark tresses down in loose waves that cascaded messily behind her shoulders and down her back. A set of dainty gold earrings peeked out from underneath her luscious locks, giving her barely there look a hint of bling.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the double-pic update with love. The post has racked up nearly 112,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You’re UNREAL,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous and stunning,” praised another admirer.

“It’s the eyes for me,” a third follower quipped.

“Wifey goals,” added a fourth fan.

Chantel has been relatively quiet on social media recently, with her last upload being shared on August 30. As The Inquisitr reported, that multi-slide post saw the model rocking two different ensembles, one of which was a tiny floral bikini that left little to the imagination.