Chanel West Coast Smolders In Snakeskin-Print Swimsuit & Studded High Heels

Rapper Chanel West Coast looked sexy and casual in her latest social media share. On Monday, she took to Instagram to wish her followers a happy holiday with a snap showing her rocking a swimsuit with sexy cutouts and high heels.

Chanel’s bathing suit featured an orange-and-black snakeskin pattern. It also had an off-the-shoulder design, as well as two cutout sections on the abdomen. One of the openings allowed her to flash a bit of underboob. The flirty number also had high-cut legs that highlighted the curve of her hips. She paired the swimsuit with a pair of white high heels adorned with golden studs and tasseled straps that wrapped around the bottoms of her calves. She wore a bold white-and-neon-yellow polish on her fingernails and a dark shade on her toenails.

The “No Plans” singer wore her long hair parted in the middle and down in waves over her shoulders. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces and a variety of rings. She also sported a large pair of sunglasses.

Chanel relaxed in a lounge chair that was covered with a pink towel. The chair was beside a small swimming pool that featured a small waterfall. The pool was surrounded by an iron gate fence separated by cement columns.

The photo captured the performer from a side angle. With one hand dangling off the side of the chair, Chanel posed with one knee bent, showing off her flat tummy and toned legs. She held her other hand near her chest while she pouted for the camera. Her skin glowed in the warm sunlight.

Dozens of Chanel’s fans flocked to the comments section to wish her a nice holiday and compliment her on her smoking-hot look.

“It’s always a happy day when you make a lovely post like this. Hope you have a blessed day as well,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are just ridiculously beautiful!!!! I’ve been watching you since you were on Fantasy Factory. I love your laugh so much!! Killing it girl,” a second follower chimed in.

“Love the bathing suit and that pool is awesome. This picture is as beautiful as you are,” added a third admirer.

“Chanel you look so pretty and gorgeous and happy Labor Day to you,” a fourth comment read.

The Ridiculousness star does not mind showing off her figure in flirty outfits. Not too long ago, she shared a photo that saw her looking glamorous as she posed in a bejeweled bikini while wearing a pair of stilettos.