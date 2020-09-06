Shawn Johnson Hits The Pool With Daughter Drew: ‘We Have A Daredevil On Our Hands’

Olympian gymnast Shawn Johnson shared an adorable video via her Instagram page on Sunday. Her daughter Drew is nearly a year old and she’s been showing more and more personality with each social media update. This new video clip showed the mommy and daughter pair having some fun and people could not resist giggling along with the two of them.

The upload showed Shawn in the pool with Drew. The Olympic gold medalist teased that the baby was already learning how to do a trust fall and that it seemed she was already showing signs of becoming quite the daredevil. She’s also apparently a huge flirt too.

Shawn wore a mismatched bikini and Drew appeared to simply be wearing a swim diaper. The toddler sat on the ledge of the pool and didn’t hesitate to lunge into her mama’s arms.

The Olympian set her baby back on the ledge for another round, and it seemed that Drew momentarily got distracted by someone to her side and outside the frame. A few seconds later, she refocused and threw herself into the water again.

“She looks like her mommy here. She’s so cute!” one fan commented.

Both gals were all smiles throughout this video. Shawn added a couple of hashtags signaling that this was “mom life” and she had a “water baby,” and everybody could tell they were having a blast.

The clip had been viewed nearly 370,000 times during the first hour it was live on her Instagram page. Around 250 people commented, and upwards of 80,000 fans liked the post too.

“Her muscular little thighs are the greatest!” someone exclaimed.

“So cute. Brave girl. She looks so much like her dad,” another person noted.

Followers of both Shawn and her husband Andrew East often remark on how much Drew seems to resemble her dad. However, plenty of the family’s supporters see the little one’s mama in the toddler too.

Recent social media posts of Shawn’s have signaled that she is absolutely loving mommyhood. For example, she recently uploaded a shot showing her twinning with the little one and people went crazy over it. She also let everybody watch as Drew tried on her first gymnastics leotard, another adorable moment the gymnast allowed others to giggle over with her.

“She is just so squishy I can’t handle it I love it so much,” commented someone else.

By all accounts, Drew is amazing her parents with new developments nearly every day and she’s clearly a happy little tot. Shawn waited a long time to have the opportunity to become a mom and she’s obviously relishing the experience.