Katya Elise Henry Poses On The Beach In A Light Yellow Bikini

Katya Elise Henry brought the heat to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 6, sharing a sultry image of herself on the beach wearing a lemon-colored two-piece. The fitness model’s latest photo wowed her 7.6 million followers, who eagerly revealed their thoughts about Katya’s look in the comments.

Katya posed in a tropical paradise. Blue skies shone overhead while greenery grew from the sand dune behind her. Large palm trees appeared in the background.

Katya kneeled on a beach blanket, with a picnic feast spread out in front of her. A picnic basket contained multicolored flowers, boasting pink, purple, and red hues. A large coconut sat next to the basket. A cheeseboard held grapes and an apple in addition to a large canister of the model’s own Blessed protein powder.

Katya looked down at the black Blessed water bottle she held in her hands. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, a small smile playing on her face.

The fitness model’s bikini top featured thin straps that curved around the nape of her neck. The garment dipped on her chest, showing off her buxom bust and ample cleavage. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on display. The bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her abdomen but rode up high on her hips, showcasing her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her sculpted arms also stood out in the sultry shot.

She wore her dark tresses parted in the middle. Her windblown locks tumbled down her back in carefree, beachy waves. As for her jewelry, she chose to accessorize with gold hoops and a dainty cross necklace.

Katya’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the influencer with compliments and praise.

“Beach picnic with you,” commented one social media user, punctuating their comment with a row of smiley faces with heart eyes.

“QUEEN,” declared a second fan, following up their message with three engagement ring emoji.

“Pure beauty and body princess,” shared a third follower, including two lipstick kisses and two peach emoji.

“Jesus Christ,” breathed a fourth person in awe.

At the time of this writing, Katya’s Instagram upload racked up close to 42,000 likes and hit nearly 300 comments.

This is just Katya’s latest Instagram share that depicted her in a seductive ensemble that showed off her body. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Katya posted a photo on the social media app showing her wearing a skintight, powder blue ensemble that accentuated all of her assets.