Jameela Jamil Praises Pal Demi Lovato In Sweet Instagram Post

Jameela Jamil shared a colorful and intimate post on her Instagram feed on Saturday, posing with Demi Lovato and paying tribute to her friend’s ability to “pick yourself back up” and “try again.”

In the upload, The Good Place actress praised the “Anyone” singer for being “so transparent and blunt” around her struggles with mental health “in the name of being honest with her young fans.”

The two were pictured in what appeared to be on set of a production, as Jameela shared how they both took coronavirus and antibodies tests for health and safety precautions and “made a thing together,” teasing some kind of project the pair worked on.

Jameela hugged Demi in a red-and-black cheetah print suit, sporting Adidas classic superstar sneakers on her feet for a casual, yet chic style. Her long, black locks were curled and fell beautifully around her face and down her back.

Demi struck a kissing face pose for the camera, cradling her friend while wearing a fuschia-pink, long-sleeved dress sewn with a ruched texture. The pop star complemented the look with bright pink heeled sandals, bearing two bejeweled straps over the top of the foot. She also accessorized with pink, heart-shaped earrings to complete the aesthetic. Demi’s raven-colored hair was also lightly tousled, falling back behind her shoulders.

After sharing with her 3.3 million fans, appreciation and admiration poured in for the post, flooding the comments section with numerous positive messages and reviews. Several people posted the same blue heart emoji Jameela used in her caption, when she noted that she had been inspired by Demi after meeting her at 16 years old.

“Two amazing empowered womxn supporting each other,” one fan gushed about the duo.

“Thank you for all you do to raise awareness of our condition,” shared another follower, praising Jameela’s courage around mental health.

“This makes me cry. The most inspiring women in the world,” commented one user, admiring the pair.

“Women supporting women! Love it. Both of you are inspirations,” one admirer exclaimed, adding heart eyes and clapping hands emoji to their comment.

Jameela’s caption about her dear friend Demi reveals some of the struggles the two have both faced and worked to overcome. Demi, for example, talked about her practice of processing the pain she’s had to endure throughout the years, The Inquisitr reported in July.

“I started doing all this work, allowing myself to feel the pains of all the losses that I’ve had or the adversities or traumas that I’ve faced.” Demi stated.