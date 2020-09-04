Keilah Kang Rocks A Skimpy Floral Bikini On Instagram

On Friday, September 4, American Instagram model Keilah Kang took to her page and shared a very hot bikini picture to wow her 2.1 million fans.

In the snapshot, Keilah rocked a multi-colored, printed bikini which perfectly accentuated her figure. The top boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline which exposed her enviable cleavage.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms which drew attention to her taut stomach and well-toned legs.

Keilah wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders and arms. In terms of jewelry, she opted for multiple chain pendants which highlighted her flawless décolletage. She also opted for a pair of hoop earrings.

The shoot took place at a beach, during the day. Keilah sat on a wooden plank, against the background of the ocean. She sat with her legs slightly spread apart. The hottie tilted her head, flashed a small smile, and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer Swiminista, adding that she is really fond of the new collection.

Within five hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 44,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Keilah’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 370 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, sexy ensemble, and her beautiful facial features.

“Hello, Keilah, you are gorgeous! I hope you will have a nice Friday and a great weekend ahead,” one of her fans commented.

“You look absolutely stunning, babe! Your husband is the luckiest man on Earth for having you in his life!” another user chimed in.

“One of the best bodies I have seen on Instagram. No fakeness, no implants. Just pure perfection. You are so beautiful and cute,” a third admirer remarked.

“This bathing suit looks amazing. You look so innocent but you are such a seductress at the same time!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfection,” “goddess” and “wife material,” to let Keilah know how much they adore her.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Andreane Chamberland, Sveta Bilyalova, and Valentina Fradegrada.

Since the beginning of summers, Keilah has been sharing a lot of bikini pics on her Instagram timeline. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on August 19, she uploaded a snap in which she rocked a very revealing, dark pink bathing suit which allowed her to show off major skin. The post has accrued more than 68,000 likes.