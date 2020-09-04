Josephine Skriver Flaunts Flawless Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted a jaw-dropping new photo of herself on Friday, September 4. The Danish supermodel shared the post with her 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 27-year-old supermodel — who is most famously known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show annually since 2013 — was photographed outdoors as she lounged poolside. The pool, ocean, and sky filled the background behind her.

Josephine took center stage as she struck an angular pose for the camera — she lifted both her arms up to her head and propped one hip out. She sported a pout and kept her eyes closed, emitting a sultry vibe. Her long ash blond hair was parted in the middle and styled straight as it cascaded down her back.

Josephine’s enviable figure easily stood out in the image, as she flaunted her famous physique in a revealing swimsuit.

The model wore a black bikini top. The suit had two straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment struggled to contain her busty assets as it revealed a view of cleavage and just a bit of underboob and sideboob.

She paired the number with matching bottoms and a black cover-up that was tied around her waist. The cover-up helped to flaunt her curvy hips while also drawing attention to her toned and slim core.

Josephine revealed in the post’s geotag that the snapshot was taken in an ANI resort in the Dominican Republic. In the post’s caption, she called the destination her “home away from home.”

The photo was met with a large amount of support from fans, accumulating more than 53,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. An additional 200 followers took to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“You look like the most beautiful love poem ever written,” one romantic Instagram user commented.

“OMGGG Josephine, do you want to kill us? You’re so perfect babe,” an enthusiastic second admirer chimed in.

“Looks so peaceful, hope you are having fun,” added a third fan.

“Lovely lady, and beautiful place,” a fourth individual asserted, following their words with a string of rose and heart-eyes emoji.

The lingerie model has taken to social media to share a number of stunning posts in the past few days.

On August 29, she wowed fans once more after she shared two images of herself in nude lingerie, as reported by The Inquisitr. That slideshow has received more than 175,000 likes, proving to be a hit with fans.