Yanet Garcia Flaunts World-Famous Derrière In Pink Activewear

Fitness enthusiast Yanet Garcia kicked off the weekend with a sizzling snap that saw her flaunting her fabulous physique. The model shared a snap on Instagram that featured her rocking a set of athletic wear that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Yanet’s dressed in pale pink from head to toe. She sported a workout bra with a racerback style. It was cropped at her ribs, giving her online viewers a flash of her bare skin. The matching bottoms had a high waistline that accentuated her trim midsection. The snugly fitting pants highlighted her toned legs. A seam that went around the middle of her cheeks and down the sides of her legs called attention to her perky derrière. She completed her sporty look with a pair of pink trainers.

The brunette beauty wore her hair styled in wavy curls with a side part. She also sported a red bracelet on one wrist.

The photo captured the model outside on a staircase that was situated next to the side of a large building made of various shades of white and tan bricks. A row of tinted windows were visible above her head. The image captured her from a side angle as she walked up the stairs.

Yanet looked over her shoulder behind her with a serious expression on her face. With her feet on different steps and her back slightly arched, she put her world-famous booty and sender waist on display. She held one hand up as if she was about to go for a run.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned the day of the week, adding pink heart emoji.

Within an hour of her sharing the post to her account, it garnered over 65,000 likes and more than 200 comments, proving that it was an instant hit among her 13.4 million followers.

The comments section was filled with dozens of heart-eye and flame emoji.

Many of the comments were written in Spanish, but a few of Yanet’s English-speaking followers chimed in with their thoughts about the update.

“Looking so gorgeous,” wrote one Instagram user.

“I’m in luv with your bum!” quipped a second fan.

“those curves can kill,” joked a third admirer.

“You made a beautiful body for yourself very beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Yanet certainly keeps her body in tip-top shape — and she does not seem to mind showing it off from time to time. Last month, she gave her online audience an eyeful when she shared a snap that saw her showcasing her booty in a thong bodysuit.