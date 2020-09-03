Cannabis Legalization Advocates Use Drone To Drop Hundreds Of Bags Of Pot On Tel Aviv, Israel

Cannabis legalization advocates in Israel used a drone to drop hundreds of bags of marijuana onto a square in Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, The Jerusalem Post reported. Confused townsfolk rushed into the square to pick up the contraband for themselves.

Using the encrypted social media app Telegram, operating under the “Green Drone” or “Green Glider” group (depending on translation), the organizers of the event hinted earlier that they would be distributing their gift to the people of Israel.

“It’s time my dear brothers. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the green drone, handing out free cannabis from the sky… Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love,” a message from the group read.

Sure enough, on Thursday a drone flew over Rabin Square, raining down small baggies of marijuana. People on the ground rushed to gather up as many of the small baggies, containing a small amount of flower. A bystander who happened to be there captured video, which can be seen here, of himself and a companion rushing around trying to scoop them up, dodging traffic from a nearby street in the process.

StayRegular / Pixabay

“We’re launching the ‘rain of cannabis’ project, that will include a weekly delivery to different parts of the country of 1 kilo of cannabis divided into free 2 gram bags,” the group had promised.

In fact, they likely won’t be delivering cannabis to any more Israeli cities any time soon: as local news station N12 reported, two men in their 30’s have been arrested in connection with the incident, and police promise that they will be “investigated accordingly,” according to a translation from the original Hebrew via Google Translate.

One of the men, identified only as “Mr. K,” had previously said that it was his patriotic duty to rain down cannabis on the country, considering the bad mood that Israel has been in of-late.

The legal status of cannabis in Israel is murky, according to a June report in High Times. Medical cannabis has been legal in the country, for the treatment of certain conditions, for over two decades. Recreational use, however, remains illegal, although the nation recently moved towards decriminalizing the possession and use of less than 50 grams.

Further, officials from competing political parties in the country are reportedly on board with expanding the country’s medical cannabis laws, with a view towards eventual full legalization of the drug for recreational use.