‘The Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Confirms She’s Living In Los Angeles After Split From Garrett Yrigoyen

The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is getting settled into a new home in a new city and it seems she’s already loving her new life. After several months of uncertainty, this week she confirmed that she had ended her engagement to her final rose recipient Garrett Yrigoyen. Now she’s signed a new lease and shared some tidbits with her followers in a Thursday morning Instagram post.

The photo that Becca uploaded showed her posing in front of a black wall that paid tribute to Los Angeles. The Bachelorette star smiled and posed with one hand placed under her chin and this was her declaration confirming her big move.

Becca wrote that she is excited to get to know the area once the coronavirus pandemic is under control and it’s easier to explore. She detailed that she is officially a resident of the city now, seemingly feeling ready to settle down again after a few months away from California.

The reality television star explained that she ended up signing a lease for her new apartment without even looking at the place. Not only that, Becca detailed, but the apartment was also in an area of the city she wasn’t already familiar with at all.

As fans may recall, prior to spending time in Minnesota with her family over the summer, she had been living near San Diego with Garrett.

She went on to note that this was a new adventure and she was facing the next chapter of her life. Apparently, the decision to sign the lease wasn’t one she labored over for long. She deemed it a last-minute decision, but she explained that she was ready to put down some roots and see what’s next.

Becca, and her dog Minno, are ready to hear any and all recommendations that people can give her regarding places to check out. She specifically mentioned wanting to know resources for the best bakeries, cocktails, taquerias, and Farmers Markets, and added that hitting the beach and various dog parks would be a priority as well.

The former Bachelorette looked stunning in this upload. Her gorgeous black outfit had spaghetti straps over her shoulders and lace detailing along the midriff and V-neckline. She wore strappy black shoes along with a gold necklace to complete the look.

The 30-year-old had her dark hair pulled back away from her face, leaving just a few strands to gently frame her face. Her bare arms looked phenomenal, with a significant amount of muscle definition that proved her frequent workouts had been paying off.

More than 55,000 of Becca’s 1.2 million followers liked the post during the first hour after she had initially shared it. In addition, nearly 500 people commented and gave her tons of suggestions of places to check out in the days ahead.

The past few months may have been quite challenging for Becca, but she looked happy and anxious to tackle this new chapter ahead in this new snapshot. Fans were thrilled to see her opening up about what she’s doing and are anxious to follow along as she begins this new adventure.