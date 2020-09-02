Lindsey Pelas Opts To Go Braless Under Tight Overalls While Exposing Her Bare Chest

Instagram sensation Lindsey Pelas left very little to the imagination for her most recent social media update on Wednesday afternoon. The busty model showed some skin while serving up steamy looks for the camera.

In the stunning snaps, Lindsey looked hotter than ever when she opted to go braless underneath of a pair of denim overalls. The garment featured a narrow section in the middle and straps that buckled in the front that exposed her massive cleavage, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

The ensemble wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips snugly. It also clung to her lean thighs and round booty in the process.

In the first photo, Lindsey posed with her legs together and her weight shifted to one side as she raised both of her hands above her head. She tilted her head towards the ground and closed her eyes while wearing a flirty smirk on her face.

The second shot featured Lindsey with her hands resting behind her hips and her shoulders pulled back as she gave a sultry stare into the lens. In the background a desert scene, complete with sand, trees, and a cloudy blue sky, could be seen. She geotagged her location as Joshua Tree, California.

She wore her long hair parted in the center. She styled the platinum locks in curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Lindsey’s over 8.8 million followers went wild for the pics. The photos garnered more than 61,000 likes within the first hour after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 760 messages during that time.

“The price of Osh Kosh stock just went thru the roof,” one follower joked.

“I will be right over to pick you up on my big green tractor,” another declared.

“Incredible outfit. I encourage all women to follow your fashion sense,” a third comment read.

“My Blue jean Queen,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock revealing ensembles such as teeny bathing suits, plunging tops, and tight workout gear in her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tiny red string bikini while promising to spice things up in her pics. That post was also a hit among her supporters. It’s pulled in more than 128,000 likes and over 1,800 comments to date.