Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs In An Open Shirt & Black Shorts

Champion gymnast Nastia Liukin took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning new photo. She wrote about the upcoming fall season, but she raised temperatures sky-high with her gorgeous ensemble.

This selfie of Nastia’s was taken in her bedroom, a space that she has kept simple with white walls and bed linens along with something of a minimalist style. In this case, that backdrop worked beautifully to highlight the gymnast’s tanned, toned physique and her bold clothing ensemble.

The Olympian tagged the fashion brand Tibi in her photo. She wore a button-down shirt in a unique color that might be described as a dijon yellow hue.

The top appeared to have three-quarter length sleeves with a couple of buttons at the bottom on each side. It also had a large pocket over the chest and a pointed collar. Nastia wore the top with just the first button or two fastened, the rest of the piece unbuttoned and somewhat open.

Nastia appeared to be braless under the open blouse, although not much of anything terribly revealing could be seen. A glimpse of her chiseled abs was visible, but she kept her cleavage under wraps.

To go with the bold-colored blouse, Nastia wore a pair of black shorts. They seemed to have a balloon style of construction, billowing out slightly thanks to a couple of pleats on each side. They accentuated Nastia’s slender waist and toned thighs, but the selfie cut off at that point.

“I do love your impeccable style Nastia!!!” one fan commented.

The gymnast’s blond tresses were styled with a slightly off-center part and loose waves gently framed her face. She had a dark polish color on her fingernails that synced wonderfully with the cool tones of her fall-inspired garments.

Nastia did cover her face with her phone as she took this selfie, and some people commented on that placement. By the looks of things, however, that was the only mild criticism that anybody had in response to this sultry look.

“Wow…Nastia you are so gorgeous…please next time drop your IPhone 11 below that beautiful face…please mam,” one commenter teased.

“Love this look!” someone praised.

“Gorgeous!!!!!” another person wrote, adding several fire and heart emoji to the comment.

Over the course of the summer, Nastia often shared photos featuring her flawless physique in bold bikinis. Now, with fall coming, she explained that she was excited to break out some cozy favorites. She did not that the weather was still hot in Dallas where she lives now, though, so it seemed that this blouse and shorts pairing made a perfect transition outfit.