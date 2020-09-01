Belgian Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top

Savannah Prez took to Instagram to flaunt her gym-honed figure in another sexy outfit. The model traded her athleticwear for a two-piece set with a more dressed-up vibe that suited her just as well while baring her muscular abs and thighs.

The sizzling snapshot captured the model posed in the street in front of a massive, grassy field. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Belgium, where many of her photos are snapped. Savannah wore a huge smile on her face as she turned her chest toward the camera, ensuring that her body was in full view. The fitness enthusiast took a step forward and extended one arm to the side while the opposite arm was draped near her hip. Savannah treated her audience of 852,000-plus to a great view of her rock-hard body.

On her upper-half, she rocked a peach top that popped against her bronze complexion. The garment had elastic near her ribs, and the fabric fit snug on her midsection while its straight neckline and capped sleeves teased a glimpse of her fit shoulders and arms. The top was loose on her chest, and a little bit of extra fabric was bunched up above her abs.

Savannah’s bottoms were equally as hot and she rocked a pair of curve-hugging Daisy Dukes that were tight on every inch of her shapely thighs. They boasted daringly high leg holes that flaunted her defined quads and the waistband of the shorts were worn over her toned abs. She added a chic, brown leather belt with gold detailing in the front. The denim had a light wash and the bottoms were frayed, giving it a vintage feel.

Savannah completed her outfit with a pair of sneakers and the social media influencer styled her silky brunette tresses with a side part while her hair tumbled over her shoulder and back. She added a dainty pair of earrings and a black hair tye on her wrist as her only accessories.

Within a few moments of the upload being shared on her page, it has garnered rave reviews from fans. More than 3,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the photo, and over 30 have flocked to the comments section to leave compliments.

“Love the caption! Oh and you are beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart to the end of their comment.

“Enjoy your inner beauty as well as your external beauty,” a second social media user added.

“I want a poster of you gorgeous lady,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Omg such a beautiful girl. I wanna walk the road with you,” a fourth commented.