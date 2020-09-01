Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Leggings

On Tuesday, September 1, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva shared a sizzling snap with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 33-year-old posing in front of dumbbell racks. Yanita faced away from the photographer and arched her back, as she held onto two dumbbells. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, with a serious expression on her face.

The mother-of-one flaunted her fantastic figure in a skintight workout set from the clothing company Body Engineers. The activewear featured a black sports bra and a pair of coordinating black-and-red leggings with mesh paneling. The sporty ensemble put her toned arms, muscular back, and pert derriere on display, much to the delight of her audience.

For the photo, Yanita styled her long platinum blond hair in tousled waves and a deep middle part.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation gave her fans instructions for a giveaway, noting that they must state the style of her leggings in the comments section in order to win. She also implied that the photo was taken at the fitness center, Fitness Flais.

Fans were quick to fulfill Yanit’s request, with many noting that her bottoms were Body Engineers’s AZTEC Seamless High-Waisted Leggings. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“[A]bsolutely gorgeous as always,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Such an adorable woman,” added a different devotee, along with two heart-eye emoji.

“So beautiful Yanita,” remarked another follower.

“Omg out of this world super duper,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the picture and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Yanita engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Yanita has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a neon swimsuit with cut-out detailing that showcased her lean legs and flat midsection. That post has been liked over 92,000 times since it was shared.