Anna Mingazova Flaunts Her Bronzed Bod In A Strapless Black Bikini On The Beach

Russian hottie Anna Mingazova went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic. The model flashed her bronzed bod as she served up a sexy look for the camera.

In the racy post, Anna looked hotter than ever as she opted for a strapless black bikini. The top fit snugly around her abundant cleavage while showing off her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and clung to her petite waist as they emphasized her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a large bracelet on her wrist.

Anna sat on top of a covered boat for the shot. She had one leg tucked underneath of her as the other foot stayed on the white sand beach. She placed a hand next to her for balance while she raised her other arm to place her fingers in her hair. Her back was arched and her head tilted as she sported a cute smile on her face. In the background of the shot, just a hint of green foliage could be seen.

Her blond hair was parted to the side. She styled the long locks in straight strands that fell behind her back and tumbled over her shoulder. She geotagged her location as Kazan.

Anna’s 590,000-plus followers wasted no time showing some love for the photo. The post earned more than 4,600 likes within the first 25 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Good morning pretty lady. You look very beautiful and attractive. Have a nice day,” one follower stated.

“Princess you are really beautiful,” declared another.

“Perfect stunning beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“What a perfect look. Your bathing suit is perfect on her gorgeous body,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport stunning ensembles for her online photos. She’s often seen posing in racy bathing suits, tight dresses, and teeny tops for her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anne recently piqued the attention of her followers when she opted for a tight black top with a sweetheart neckline and a skimpy black leather skirt. That shot was also a hit among her admirers. It’s racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 830 comments to date.