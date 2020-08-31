Ariana Grande Stuns In Futuristic Purple Mini Dress & Long Pigtails In Series Of MTV VMA 2020 Pics

Ariana Grande stunned in a purple mini dress and long pigtails for a performance of the song “Rain On Me,” her duet with Lady Gaga at the 2020 MTV VMAs. She shared several images from the evening on Instagram. In the caption, she expressed her endless thanks and love for Gaga as well as MTV for allowing her to be a part of the award show.

Ariana appeared midway through a medley of hits from Gaga’s latest album Chromatica, including “Chromatica II,” “911,” “Rain On Me,” and “Stupid Love.”

In the first of a sequence of seven slides, Ariana posed prior to the performance. She wore a black dress with a high neckline and long sleeves that featured an open zipper feature. On her ears were oversized, white earrings in a square shape. Her hair was up and away from her face in two pigtails.

In a second slide, Ariana and Gaga were backstage. The “Stuck with U” singer and the Oscar-winning songwriter each sported dark tank tops in the share. One had on a silver bedazzled mask with black stripes. The other wore a black-and-pink mask with small silver spikes. Ariana appeared to have had extensions added to her tresses. Gaga had her platinum blond hair pulled back into a ponytail.

A third photo was taken during the performance. In it, Ariana wore a high-necked purple mini dress and a dark-colored mask.

A quick video clip was featured next, where Ariana was seen in hair and makeup as she prepared to take the stage.

A sixth photo showed Ariana and Gaga together in their costumes as they used hand sanitizer for an extra layer of protection. Ariana’s purple futuristic mini dress showed off her tiny waist and slender physique. The color complemented the color of Gaga’s pink bathing suit top and coordinating bottoms. The garment had straps that extended from her waist and wrapped around her legs to her feet.

The two women were the only singers, along with their backup dancers, that sported face coverings throughout their act.

In the final slide, Ariana was seen in a full-body shot from the back and still in costume. As she exited the event, she held hands with her current boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Fans were ecstatic to see the singer on stage again and added their feelings regarding her participation in the VMA’s in the comments section of the share.

“Congrats to both my queens! Love you 2 so much!!” wrote one fan.

“You killed it,” remarked a second follower.

“Adore u, queen. u make my 2020 so much better,” stated a third Instagram user.

“What a powerful show,” noted a fourth fan.