Contortionist Sofie Dossi Takes On Both Rybka Twins During Intense Handstand Challenge

Sofie and the sisters took part in a contest to see who could hold a handstand the longest.

Former America’s Got Talent star Sofie Dossi and the Rybka twins faced off to see who could hold a handstand the longest without falling in a video that thrilled fans of the social media sensations.

Australian sisters Sam and Teagan, 25, asked Sofie, 19, to participate in the contest via Zoom, and they later shared the results on their popular YouTube page. The twins and Sofie are all talented contortionists, gymnasts, and dancers with millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, so it’s not surprising that their friendly competition has already been viewed over 198,000 times.

Near the beginning of the video, Sofie informed her competitors that she had never timed herself doing a handstand before, so the TikTok star had no idea how long she would be able to hold the difficult pose.

Sofie’s 20-year-old brother, Zak, played the role of commentator. He rocked a shaggy blond wig and wore an inflatable pineapple pool ring around his waist. In lieu of a microphone, he spoke into a wire whisk. He shocked his sister when he said that he expected her to lose, joking that he had wagered $50,000 on the Rybkas to beat her.

“I’ve seen a lot of slacking,” he said when explaining his prediction.

For the competition, Sofie was dressed in an athletic ensemble that consisted of skintight black leggings and a form-fitting pink top with spaghetti straps. The twins wore matching tight black crops with long sleeves. Sam paired hers with pink leggings, while Teagan wore similar purple pants.

Instead of doing vertical handstands with their legs straight, the Rybkas held their legs in a double stag position with their knees bent and their backs arched. Sofie opted to do a front split handstand with one leg slightly bent so that it hung down over her head.

Zak observed that there was “no wobbling from either side” about a minute into the contest. Later on, he remarked that Sofie’s ears were turning “tomato red.” However, Sam was the first competitor to visually start struggling. Right before she fell, her arms began shaking pretty badly. Her time was two minutes, 13 seconds. Teagan went down next, managing to make it a full three minutes and 20 seconds. The sisters then cheered Sofie on to see how much longer she could go. Her final time was three minutes, 37 seconds.

The contest didn’t end there. During two additional rounds, the three performers competed to see who could do the most front and back walkovers in a certain amount of time. The loser got a whipped cream pie to the face.