Tess Holliday Stuns In Eff Your Beauty Standards Denim Jacket With Shorts & Fishnet Tights

Model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The successful businesswoman has her own clothing range, Eff Your Beauty Standards, and posed in some of the items for her most recent upload.

In the first shot, the 35-year-old rocked an oversized denim jacket that featured rips across the back and the brand’s name written in red capital letters. She rocked black shorts with fishnet tight of the same color underneath. Holliday completed the ensemble with white Dr. Martin-style boots with black laces. She is a fan of body art and showcased the ink on the back of her legs and down her left arm. Holliday rocked her long red curly hair up in a high ponytail and accessorized with rectangular-shaped dangling earrings.

The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author was snapped from behind. She raised her middle finger in the air and whipped her hair while looking over her shoulder. Holliday gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and parted her legs.

In the next slide, she was photographed in a group photo with two other models also wearing items from her collection.

Holliday wore a short-sleeved black T-shirt with the brand’s name written across the front in white. She paired the look with black shorts and fishnet tights and wrapped a belt around her waist that had chains hanging off it.

The female next to her donned the same denim jacket while the male model opted for a short-sleeved red T-shirt that had a picture of Holliday on the front.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 13,600 likes and over 170 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“I can’t wait for my crop top and t-shirt to arrive!! I’m so excited!” one user wrote.

“So incredibly cute and I love how it looks good on everybody!” another person shared.

“Omg the first picture is so damn powerful YAS,” remarked a third fan.

“I adore you! Want that jacket!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Holliday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed topless in a sultry bedroom pic. Holliday wore a pair of semi-sheer white panties from Savage X Fenty and went barefoot for the occasion.