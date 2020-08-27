Anllela Sagra Lip Syncs While Wearing Nothing But A Towel In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model Anllela Sagra has delighted her 11.8 million followers with yet another lip-syncing post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, August 26, showed the celebrity mouthing the words to the “Provócame” remix while wearing nothing but a fluffy white towel.

For her performance, Anllela wore her hair in two braided buns at the nape of her neck. it looked like she might have just stepped out of the shower as her hair appeared slightly damp around the temples.

A towel was secured around her midriff and chest. The item of clothing only just covered her ample assets, showing off plenty of her cleavage as a result of this. However, her fans appeared happy with the arrangement. Anllela completed the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Finally, a filter had been placed over the footage, giving off flashes of sparkles at random points.

The model sang along to the lyrics that were in Spanish, flirting with her intended audience as she did so. Smiling broadly at one point in the clip, she also licked her lips before shaking her head at the camera. She then started dancing, raising her hands in the air as she did so. As the video came to a close, the Instagram sensation pouted at the camera.

As soon as Anllela posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the clip had already garnered well over 28,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

Many viewers responded by saying that Anllela was “gorgeous” and “beautiful,” using both the English and Spanish words.

“Amplified tan lines,” a fan noted, pointing out the fact that Anllela did show pale lines from her swimwear over her shoulders.

“Love it!” one person exclaimed, also adding a heart emoji at the end of their comment.

While there were plenty of written compliments, many of her followers opted to show how they felt simply by using emoji. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and heart ones. However, the clapping and kissing emoji also featured prominently.

Anllela, who was once known mostly for her fitness and underwear updates on her official social media account, has taken to sharing more of these goofy videos where she dances or sings along to songs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the celebrity shared another lip-syncing clip yesterday. In that update, she went braless while she mouthed the words to “Outside” by Calvin Harris and featuring Ellie Goulding.