Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Endless Legs In Tight Crop Top & Short Skirt: ‘Unmatched’

Tammy Hembrow turned up the heat to the max in a sultry Instagram post on Wednesday morning. The Australian bombshell shared a photo that showed her dressed to the nines in a skintight cropped shirt and an incredibly short snake-print skirt. Her ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and perfectly showcased her stunning physique.

In the snap, Tammy posed on a large white couch in front of several windows with the blinds closed. A bright light appeared to be shining on the Saski Collection founder, giving her tan skin a radiant glow. She looked ready for a night out in her skimpy outfit.

Tammy sported an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved top with corset ties on the wrists and at the center. Additionally, the shirt had a sweetheart neckline that exposed some of her ample cleavage. The tie was pulled very tight so that the slightly sheer fabric clung to the fitness guru’s breasts.

The shirt cut off just below Tammy’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was exposed. On the bottom, she wore a silver and black mini skirt with a high waist that squeezed her hourglass figure. The skintight fabric barely fit over her round booty and cut off at the top of her shapely thighs, which left her lean legs on full display.

Tammy completed the look with a pair of shimmering white strappy heels that accentuated her pins, as well as a small white shoulder bag. Her blond locks were styled down in loose waves.

The influencer posed slightly on one hip with her ankles crossed. She arched her back to further emphasize her figure and lifted one hand to her hair. Tammy stared at the camera with parted lips and bedroom eyes.

The post garnered more than 77,000 likes and just over 400 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with Tammy’s followers. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“Such a pretty angel,” one fan said with a heart.

“FLAMES GIRL YOU PACKING HEAT,” another user added.

“You are fireeeee what a goddess!” a third person wrote.

“You look amazing,” added a fourth follower.

Some users simply expressed admiration for her using various emoji.

Tammy’s fans know that she can slay any look, whether it’s for a pool day or a night out. In another recent share, the mother of two opted for a skintight halter neck mini dress that perfectly framed her curves.