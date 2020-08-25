Whitney Johns Flashes Her Chiseled Bod In A Tight Red Bikini & White Sneakers

Fitness buff Whitney Johns returned to her Instagram account this week to share a stunning new photo of herself rocking a scanty ensemble. The model flaunted her chiseled bod while talking to her fans about gut health in the caption of the post.

In the sultry snap, Whitney looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a vivid red bikini. The tight top clung to her ample bust and featured only one strap as it showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and accentuated her petite waist, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the pic. She accessorized the look with a belly button ring and a pair of white sneakers.

Whitney posed with her hip pushed out and both of her hands resting at her sides as she stood on a set of steps. She arched her back and bent one knee as she tilted her head to the side. She also wore a steamy expression on her face as the sun beamed down on her and glistened off of her bronzed skin.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the brunette locks in voluminous curls that she pushed over one shoulder.

Whitney has amassed more than 542,000 followers on her Instagram account. Many of those supporters showed their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 9,800 times in less than 24 hours after the post was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave their thoughts in over 220 messages during that time.

“You are my inspiration everyday,” one follower wrote.

“You have helped me so much on this subject. TY forever more,” another declared.

“Whitney, you are the most beautiful in all the world!! I hope you are having a great day!!” a third social media user gushed.

“Informational as always! The definition of brains and beauty,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy about flashing her insane physique in skimpy outfits online. She’s become known for wearing stunning bathing suits, tight workout gear, and sexy dresses in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a light blue bikini top and a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes to show off her killer legs. To date, that post has pulled in more than 8,200 likes and over 220 comments.