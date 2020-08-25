Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Thighs And Buns In Multicolored Micro Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.6 Instagram million followers with her latest revealing post. The update, which was posted on Monday, August 24, showed the celebrity flexing her muscles while wearing a teeny bikini.

Qimmah opted to wear a dazzling multicolored string bathing suit. The top featured delicate shoestring straps that tied up in a halterneck style. Matching briefs sat low over her hips and also featured ties at either side.

The celebrity tagged Stefan Williams in the set. Stefan also shared the same images to his Instagram account. However, he also shared a clip showing the pair working out. In the updates, he wore pale blue patterned boxer shorts as he posed alongside Qimmah.

In her first snap, Qimmah posed with her back to the camera as she held her arms high and flexed her biceps. Her muscular back was on display as well as her chiseled thighs and calves. She stood slightly to one side and Stefan also matched her pose.

The second photo showed the fitness trainers now looking at the camera. However, Qimmah still had one arm held up and flexed as she smiled at the camera. Stefan also smiled during his more casual pose.

The pictures were taken in front of a pristine inground swimming pool. A cloudless sky was above and the sun shone down on the pair as they posed. In the background, a light-colored building could be seen. Large glass sliding doors opened out onto the pool area and comfortable deck chairs were positioned in front of these windows.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the set had already gathered more than 17,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Everyday [I] look forward to what you going post,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Keep up the good work,” a fan said.

“My two fav IG coaches! Best bods on the gram! Still!!!” another user declared in response to Stefan’s inclusion.

“So gorgeous,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and muscly arm emoji.

Qimmah often supplies her fans with a variety of daily updates to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared some fashion shots in which she wore a white mesh top and formfitting jeans that helped to show off her killer curves.