‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Is ‘Feeling Sexy’ In Her Bathing Suit & Mini Cover-Up Skirt

Teresa Giudice was practically glowing in her new Instagram update, which showed her rocking a bathing suit and adorable cover-up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she was “feeling sexy” in her outfit and it was easy to see why.

The mother-of-four stood outdoors and posed for the camera by smiling brightly and positioning her body to showcase her curves and toned legs. A mixed arrangement of vibrant yellow flowers, tiny white buds, and green leaves was visible behind the reality star, as was an imposing steel door with a dark ornate door knocker. A set of stone steps and a paved walkway beneath her, it appeared Teresa was photographed in front of an elegant estate house.

Despite the busy background, Teresa’s gorgeous attire was the main focus of the image. Wearing a light blue low-cut swimsuit, her cleavage was on display along with her toned, tanned arms. She opted for a mini royal blue macrame cover-up skirt with frills from Koi Sydney, and it did wonders to highlight her muscular thighs and lean lower body.

In her caption, Teresa gave the luxury cover-up brand a shoutout along with her makeup artist Priscilla Distasio, who she credited for making her look glamorous and for taking the photo. Her long brunette locks settled in soft waves on either side of her chest and she accessorized her outfit with large hoop earrings and a layered bracelet.

In her caption, Teresa said she was enjoying her Sunday and the summer, and asking her followers how they were feeling this weekend.

Teresa’s 2 million followers flocked to her new Instagram update to shower her in compliments, more than 7,600 people tapped the “like” button. Fans could not get enough of her chic outfit and praised the housewife on her incredible figure.

Jersey Shore star Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley could not resist liking her post.

“I admire you. After everything you’ve been through, you have stayed true to yourself and your children and you my dear are a prime example of what a real woman is,” gushed one devotee.

“Imagine the best wine you ever tasted. that would describe you perfectly,” chimed in another.

“Glowing Teresa! So happy for you. You deserve all the happiness. Rooting for you,” said a third fan.

“Gorgeous very pretty smile sweetie Looking Beautiful Gorgeous,” added a fourth user alongside a few adoring emoji.

