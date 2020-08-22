Johnny Galecki Posts Rare Photos With His Son Avery As They Spend A ‘Family Day On The Farm’

The 'Big Bang Theory' star posed with his son and close pals from a country music family in a rare Instagram post.

Johnny Galecki shared rare photos of his son, Avery Stryker, on Instagram as they spent the day with close friends who are like family.

The proud papa, 45, posted two pics to his Instagram page as he visited a farm with his little boy and close friend, country musician Randy Houser.

In the first pic, Galecki sweetly held his son in his arms as they posed alongside Houser and his baby boy on a gravel-topped entryway to a farm. The Big Bang Theory star carefully shielded his son’s face from the camera as they posed outdoors on a gorgeous sunny day.

In the second pic, the papas were headed toward a barn and were photographed from behind. Galecki appeared to be carrying a baby bottle in his hand.

In the caption to the post, Galecki noted that they were “unlikely pals” carrying the next generation of “unlikely pals.” He also revealed that they all had a wonderful “family day” on the unidentified farm and credited the country star’s wife for taking the photos.

In the comments section to the post, reacted to the rare glimpse at Galecki’s life as a father. Others couldn’t believe how big Avery is getting.

“I love seeing you with your baby,” one fan wrote to the actor.

“Picturing Johnny as a dad is a whole different image,” another added.

“Fatherhood looks good on you,” a third wrote to Galecki. “I’m sure you’ll agree, one of the best roles of your life.”

“BFFs in the making!” another wrote of the two tots.

Fans know that Galecki and his longtime love Alaina Meyer welcomed Avery last December, while Houser and his wife Tatiana announced the arrival of Huckleberry Randolph Houser in June 2019. With just a six-month age difference between the two toddlers, it appears that this friendship is destined to continue into the next generation.

Galecki and Houser have been friends for years. The Emmy-nominated actor is also a musician and in the past even played drums for some surprise dates on Houser’s tour.

“Johnny has become one of my dear friends, and a lot of times when he gets through taping he’ll just jump on the bus and go ride with me for a few days,” the singer told Taste of Country in 2017.

The new photo with his child is the first baby-related post Galecki has shared since April when he posed for a family portrait with this girlfriend and their child for Easter.