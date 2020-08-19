Camila Bernal Leaves Little To The Imagination In Barely There Black Bikini

Instagram model Camila Bernal is not one scared of displaying her ample curves to her 1.3 million followers and today’s post was no exception. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 18, showed the celebrity showing off her booty as she walked away from the camera while wearing a black string bikini.

The clip started by showing Camila walking through a doorway and out onto a sunny balcony. Only the back view of her could be seen as she adjusted the straps on her bikini briefs. Her long dark hair was straightened, parted in the middle and hung down her back, hiding the rest of the swimsuit.

Once outside, the celebrity walked toward a white cane block. This action revealed the side of her bathing suit top along with a little sneaky sideboob.

She then sat down on the seat, showing off more of her curvaceous figure as she did so. Turning toward the camera, further details of the bikini top were shown. Three thin straps on each side of the triangular cups tied up in a halterneck fashion. A gap between the cups also revealed plenty of the model’s ample cleavage.

Camila leaned back on the block, supporting her weight on one hand as the other reached up to smooth back her hair from her face. The camera then panned away from her as the video ended.

Camila revealed via the geotag that the music playing was “She Feelin Nice (feat. Jamie Foxx)” by Pop Smoke. She also used the song title as the caption in her latest cheeky update.

As soon as Camila posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the clip had garnered more than 25,700 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid supporters.

“A gorgeous goddess omg,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow sweet thickness,” a fan said.

“Hermosa [mamacita] you really look hot boo,” said another user.

According to Google Translate, “Hermosa mamacita” translates from Spanish to mean “Beautiful mommy.” Although, mamacita written on its own can also mean “gorgeous.”

“Insaneeeee,” a fourth person wrote, also using the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers opted to only use emoji in order to convey how they felt about Camila’s sultry post. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and peach emoji.

Camila often shares images of herself in skimpy swimwear with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she posted a clip where she wore several bathing suits and asked her fans to pick their favorite.