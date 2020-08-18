Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Sculpted Backside In Tiny Booty Shorts For Twerking Video

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente took to the popular social media site on Monday, August 17, to post a new video in which she showed off her sculpted backside while dancing to rapper Cardi B’s hit song “WAP” (feat. Megan Thee Stallion).

In the clip, Yaslen wore a pair of tiny blue booty shorts that rose to just under her belly button and extended to the base of her enviable backside. The shorts contoured to the model’s curves and left the length of her legs exposed. Yaslen paired the shorts with a pale-yellow cropped t-shirt that hung loosely on her upper body and left her toned tummy on display. She wore her blond waves loose and flowing down her back and shoulders from a part down the middle of her scalp and completed the outfit with a pair of beige leg warmers worn around her ankles and calves.

The video was filmed in what appeared to be Yaslen’s living room. She danced on a brown shag rug while her boyfriend, an online home trainer named Roy, sat on a white couch behind her and watched. In the caption of the post, Yaslen tagged Roy’s Instagram page. She also tagged Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s pages. The name of the song and a peach emoji preceded the tags.

Yaslen began the dance on her feet while shimmying and running her hands over her body. She gave a high kick and then twerked down to the floor, shifting her body into various positions as she kept her booty in motion. The model started crawling and flipping from back to front before ending the clip with a full split. Throughout the entire dance, she lip-sang along to Cardi B’s lyrics while Roy grooved a bit in the background.

The post earned nearly 50,000 likes and close to 750 comments from adoring fans within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Yaslen’s followers expressed their love for her and for the dance in their comments.

“Yaal getting bored and weird when the gyms are closed, I def feel ya, been there done that,” one Instagram user commented.

Yaslen responded to the above fan with “LMAOO BEST COMMENT.”

Another social media user wrote, “I love this!! So funny you guys are so cute.”

“OMG I LOVEEE THIS [three fire emoji]. His face trying to focus on the game at first, he had to give it up [three crying cat emoji] you two are goals,” one more fan chimed in.