Alexis Skyy Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Bikini Alongside Friends

Television personality Alexis Skyy sent temperatures soaring on social media after she shared some revealing new images of herself on Friday, August 14. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 4.2 million followers, and it instantly gained popularity.

The 26-year-old, who is most famously known for starring in the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, was photographed while outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Alexis took center stage in the frame as she positioned herself directly in front her camera — she posed with a number of bikini-clad friends around her. She also pouted and directed her gaze away from the camera, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long black hair was styled into a single braid that cascaded down her back.

Still, Alexis’ killer curves stood out most in the slideshow, as she showed off her famous figure in a revealing bathing suit.

The model sported a vibrant bikini top that featured a gold and black print and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny triangular cups exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms that also did not offer much coverage as they were seemingly cut in a classic Brazilian-style thong. The briefs particularly helped to flaunt her curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere. The bottoms featured high-waisted side straps that also drew attention to her slim midriff.

She finished the look off with a pair of large black sunglasses, and a matching pair of black slides.

In the caption, the beauty stated that her and her friends were emitting some wealthy gal energy.

The sizzling update was instantly received with support from her followers, amassing more than 47,000 likes in just one hour after going live. More than 400 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, looks, and bathing suit.

“Salute my classy queens,” one user wrote.

“So gorgeous,” added a second fan, following the compliment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my god, I love you all, baes,” a third follower proclaimed.

“And you’re still the baddest, hey wife,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Alexis has posted a number of eye-catching images on her social media accounts, especially these past week. On August 12, she sent her fans into a frenzy when she rocked another skimpy bikini, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 125,000 likes.