Nastia Liukin Makes A Splash In A Patterned Bikini & Flaunts Her Gymnast’s Physique

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin made the most of a sunny day by the pool for her latest Instagram post. The pair of new photos showed Nastia in the water and the unique snaps were a big hit with her followers.

The first photograph that Nastia shared was in full color and showed her floating in the pool. The crop of the snapshot was unique, in that it showed part of her face along with her torso, but she left her eyes outside the frame of the photo.

Nastia had her body floating just under the surface, with one arm stretched out as if she might be taking the shot as a selfie. Much of her face was above the surface and a few of her short blond tresses could be seen near the top of the snap.

The gymnast wore a white and brown patterned bikini that beautifully showcased her fit physique. The triangle top and matching bottoms allowed her to flaunt her slim, athletic figure without being over-the-top revealing.

“I can’t even handle these,” one person commented.

The second photo that Nastia uploaded was in black-and-white. This one was also cropped in an interesting way, showing just the Olympic champion’s midsection.

In this case, Nastia was photographed from the side and she appeared to be jumping up out of the water. Her hands were braced on the stone edge of the pool and droplets of water surrounded her.

The snapshot did not show any of Nastia’s face, and her legs and derriere were obscured by the splashes around her. What everybody could see, however, was the Olympian’s flat tummy and a hint of her hips and enticing curves.

“Just beautiful…amazing photos,” a follower wrote.

Before long, nearly 7,000 of Nastia’s 1 million followers had liked this new duo of photographs. Dozens of people also commented on how breathtaking these new pictures were.

“Omg loveEEEE this,” another supporter said.

“Like a dream,” someone else detailed.

Nastia’s fans are quite accustomed to seeing her wearing bikinis and flaunting her confidence along with her gymnast’s frame. This new post, however, incorporated a different type of vibe and the Olympian’s followers clearly loved it.

Over the past few months, Nastia has shared that she moved back to Dallas after living in Los Angeles for 12 years and has been working on putting together her new place. She said that she essentially lived for the summer season and living in bikinis, and these two new snapshots show that she is definitely in her element these days.