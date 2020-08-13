‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Rocks Silk Dress & Thanks Fans For Helping Her Reach Milestone

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause took to Instagram on August 12 to thank her fans for helping her reach a milestone as she hit the 1 million follower mark. The real estate agent turned reality star treated her audience to a sizzling shot to celebrate the occasion.

The image was snapped outside and captured Stause posed next to a wall of vines and beautiful pink flowers. The rest of the background was blurred, but it looked to be a perfect day with an abundance of sunshine illuminating the frame. Stause was all smiles for the photo op as she gazed into the camera. The model leaned forward slightly and grabbed her shoulder with her hand while showing off her killer figure in a sexy dress.

The photo was cropped near her navel but Stause’s audience was still treated to a great view of her attire. She opted for a silk dress that possessed a light green hue that complimented her skin’s light complexion. The piece had a scooping neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage, and the straps were knotted. One strap fell down her bicep, allowing her toned arms and shoulder to be seen.

Stause styled her long, highlighted locks with a deep side part, and her curled hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the shot, Stause thanked her followers for helping her reach a milestone with 1 million followers and she vowed to try to “not disappoint” them. She also made sure to tag her photographer, Lindy Lin, for snapping the gorgeous shot.

It comes as no surprise that fans were quick to flock to the comments section to compliment the Selling Sunset realtor. As of this writing, the photo has amassed well over 191,000 likes and 3,000-plus comments. Some Instagrammers applauded Stause for reaching such an incredible milestone while a few more commented on the Netflix series.

“YASSS QUEEN!! Continue to be your amazing self,” one follower gushed with the addition of a red heart emoji.

“You are a ray of sunshine and so deserving, love you,” a second fan chimed in on the post.

“One million followers for the queen who brings us one trillion smiles. In the words of lady Gaga: ‘looking good and feeling fine!!!!'” one more commented alongside a few flame emoji.

As fans know, Stause’s divorce to This Is Us star has been playing out on Season 3 of the hit show. Hartley was the one who filed the paperwork for the divorce in November of 2019 but in the show, Stause shared with viewers that she had been dumped over a text message which subsequently ended their two-year marriage.