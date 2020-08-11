Vanessa Hudges Shakes Her Booty In A Barely There Bikini While Learning ‘Tik Tok Choreo’

Vanessa Hudgens looked like a total bombshell as she went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram video this week. The stunning actress showed some skin while having a dance party with her friends.

In the racy clip, Vanessa looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny yellow printed bikini. The skimpy top featured thin spaghetti straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a low cut that flashed her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped tightly around her petite waist and curvy hips as it emphasized her long, lean legs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and impressive abs in the video. She accessorized the style with multiple chains around her neck, and plenty of bracelets on her wrist. She also rocked rings on her fingers and a pair of gold earrings.

Vanessa stood outside on a cloudy day as two of her friends flanked her. The trio danced to the music that was played as they were completely in sync with their movements. In the caption of the post, the actress gave a shout out to the pal that teaches her all of her Tik Tok “choreo.”

Vanessa wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the brunette locks in voluminous curls that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Many of Vanessa’s over 38.7 million followers went wild for the post, watching the video more than 6.1 million times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 5,100 messages during that time.

“And I can’t stop watching you in this,” one follower gushed.

“I don’t remember this in High School Musical,” another joked.

“You’re the CEO of thirst trap videos,” declared a third social media user.

“There are no words. Or there are a ton of words. You’re beautiful, stunning, amazing, gorgeous, sexy, hot, adorable. Seriously, I could go on,” a fourth comment read.

The actress doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless physique in her online posts. She’s often seen wearing stunning dresses, scanty bathing suits, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vanessa recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a tiny animal-print one-piece with a plunging neckline as she danced in the rain. That clip has been viewed more than 2.2 million times and raked in over 3,400 comments to date.