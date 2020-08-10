Perrie Edwards Wows In String Bikini On Yacht With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards — who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself with her footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The singer recently dropped a new single, “Holiday,” with her group and by the looks of it, she went on one herself.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a string red bikini that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms and went barefoot for the occasion. Perrie accessorized with an ankle bracelet, hoop earrings, and a necklace that featured shells and styled her long blond wavy hair down with a middle part.

Alex went topless and showed off his toned physique. He wore Calvin Klein underwear paired with shorts. Alex accessorized with aviator sunglasses and didn’t opt for any jewelry.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo was captured from head-to-toe on a yacht. Behind them appeared a rocky mountain and a clear blue sky. Perrie looked to be holding a drink in her hand while wrapping her arm around her beau’s waist. She crossed her legs and rested her right foot on tiptoes. Perrie tilted her head to the right slightly and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

Alex directly faced the camera with a smile with his hand on his girlfriend’s waist. He rested his other arm beside him and boasted his fit bod.

In the next slide, the pair took a cute selfie inside the boat.

In the tags, Perrie credited the photographer Matt Gordon for taking the snapshots.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 588,000 likes and over 2,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.5 million followers.

“Best couple out there,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyed emoji.

“THE COUPLE UP IN MY DREAMS!!” a second person shared passionately in capital letters.

“PERRIE WE NEED MORE HOLIDAY PICS BECAUSE YOU LOOK SO CUTE OMG DHHDIWJWJ,” remarked another passionate fan.

“You guys are absolutely glowing. I love how happy you make each other,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Perrie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a light cream crop top with thin straps for a recent outfit post. The “Woman Like Me” hitmaker paired the look with high-waisted nude-colored joggers and kept her nails short with a coat of polish.