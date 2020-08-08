Model Cindy Mello Flaunts Figure In Nude, Strapless Corset And Jeans

Cindy Mello stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent post on Saturday afternoon, in which the Brazilian model showed off her gorgeous physique and natural beauty. The image garnered almost 42,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Cindy wore a tight-fitting boned corset made out of layers of nude-colored nylon which gave the illusion that her lovely olive skin was visible through the fabric.

The strapless garment left her slender shoulders and decolletage completely bare, displaying just a hint of cleavage above the top. It hugged the perfect roundness of her pert breasts as they swelled beneath the lightweight material.

The corset fit snugly over Cindy’s slim frame, gently squeezing her tiny waist and shapely hips and accentuating her hourglass shape.

The bottom of the lingerie was tucked into a pair of tight button-fly jeans with a light wash. She arched her back and slung both thumbs into the front pockets, pulling the waistband down across her cocked hips. She extended her right arm, but bent her left elbow to offset her shoulders and create a pleasing visual imbalance in her pose.

Cindy’s mahogany mane was parted in the center and cascaded over her right shoulder in loose curls. Dark waves framed her striking features and flawless complexion. Her enormous brown eyes were framed by thick lashes and perfectly groomed brows. She seductively parted her full, pouted lips.

She accessorized with a tiny gold-colored round pendant strung on a delicate chain whose length draped perfectly between the smooth lines of her collarbone.

She posed in front of a clean white cinder block wall next to a large, vertical industrial-looking pipe painted the same color.

It appeared that bright sunlight from a window next to her was streaming past onto the wall on her left, which bounced a flattering, almost imperceptible, reflected fill light across her stunning face. A bit of sunshine also spilled across her arm and upper thigh.

A unidentified piece of shiny prism-like material somewhere off-camera also caught the light and cast three individual rainbow spots across the picture plane with varying intensity.

Cindy’s devoted Instagram followers were quick to hit the comments section with their expressions of adoration, calling the model “Gorgeous,” and “Beautiful,” or leaving strings of various affectionate emoji.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy flaunted her killer body in another image, in which she looked sweet and sexy wearing a french-cut white teddy with lacy embellishments that showed off major tan lines.