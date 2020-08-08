‘Bold And Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Brooke Crushed By Ridge & Shauna’s Wedding News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 10 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) try to deal with the shocking news that he’s married. In the meantime, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) make peace, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still in pain after her accident, per Soaps.

Monday, August 10 – Brooke Decked Out In Lingerie

Brooke is happy that Ridge wants to reunite with her. So, she decks herself out in seductive lingerie and waits for him on his bed. Little does she know, that Ridge has just learned that he and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) got hitched while they were in Vegas. He is still struggling to process Shauna’s words.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) knows his sister well and immediately notices that she’s in agony. He encourages Steffy to take the painkillers that will alleviate her discomfort.

Tuesday, August 11 – Quinn & Shauna Are Keeping A Secret

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will remind her best friend, Shauna, that nobody must ever find out what they did. The gal pals solemnly vow to keep their secret forever.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) are back together and relishing every moment. It appears as if they are making up for lost time as they enjoy each other’s company.

Wednesday, August 12 – Zoe & Hope Team Up

Hope and Zoe have a messy past, but The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will team up. They need to work together on the Hope For The Future line and agree to let bygones be bygones.

After walking in on Brooke’s sexy tableau, Ridge realizes that he needs to tell Brooke that he and Shauna are husband and wife.

Thursday, August 13 – Brooke By Ridge’s News

Brooke explodes when she learns that Ridge and Shauna tied the knot in Vegas. He needs to explain that he was very drunk on that particular night when he committed himself to another. She is crushed and must accept that she lost to her rival, Shauna.

Shauna dishes on her wedding to Quinn. She tells her all about the romantic all-night chapel that she and the dressmaker got married in.

Friday, August 14 – Steffy’s Last Painkiller

Steffy doubles over in pain and takes the last of her medication. Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) promised that he would make another house call, but will she be too proud to ask for more of the drugs?

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) visits a heartbroken Brooke. Just the previous day, Donna rejoiced with Brooke about the news that Ridge was coming back to her. Now Brooke tells her that Ridge and Shauna are married. She concedes that she lost to the former showgirl and that the dressmaker is now someone else’s husband.