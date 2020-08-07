Selena Gomez To Star Alongside Martin Short & Steve Martin In New Hulu Comedy

Selena Gomez will star alongside comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short in a new Hulu comedy series called the Only Murderers in the Building, which earned a straight-to-series order from the popular streaming service, according to Deadline.

The series is co-created by Martin and John Hoffman, they also wrote the series.

Deadline reported that the 70-year-old comedian came up with the idea for the plot, which revolves around three people with a mutual true crime obsession that “suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.”

Craig Erwich, who heads Hulu’s original programming division, told the outlet he first heard the pitch on Wednesday and it was the “best hour” he had “all week.”

“It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special,” said Erwich.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has recently spent the majority of her time working on her musical career and a few film roles.

Outside of executive producing Netflix’s hit show 13 Reasons Why, the comedy will mark her “acting return to television.”

While Selena is better known for her music career nowadays, her first big break came from her starring role on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Since then she has starred in a number of films, like Spring Breakers and Monte Carlo. Most recently, she lent her voice acting abilities to the Robert Downey Jr.-led film Dolittle and also co-starred with Adam Driver and Bill Murray in the 2019 film The Dead Don’t Die.

Selena’s fans seemed to be incredibly excited about her new role. Deadline tweeted the article from their official Twitter account and it received thousands of likes and hundreds of responses from users.

“She is such a great comedic actress! I am soooo excited to see her back on screen,” wrote one fan.

“SO EXCITED!! SIS WASN’T LYING ABOUT HAVING SOME EXCITING THING COMING UP SOON!!! OMG CANNOT WAIT CAN’T WAIT TO SEE SELENA BACK ON MY SCREEN AGAIN!!” exclaimed another.

“Fantastic career move for her!!!!” chimed in a third person.

Not only were Selena’s supporters happy to discover she would be returning to TV again soon, but they expressed delight that she would be working alongside such prominent actors as the Three Amigos stars.

Aside from working on the new Hulu project, yesterday The Inquisitr reported she and her close friend and fellow songstress Taylor Swift had been talking about the possibility of a duet.