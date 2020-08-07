UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Bares Major Cleavage In Small Red Bikini For Latest Update

Paige VanZant put her curvy figure on display in a stunning photo for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she was photographed soaking up some sun while she sported a revealing bikini that accentuated her assets.

The UFC competitor had been fairly quiet on the social media platform recently, but made waves with this attention-grabbing snap. She looked adorable in the sunny pic that showed off the fighter’s lighter side, as she enjoyed downtime following her most recent fight.

VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – sat cross-legged on a lounge chair, and behind her was a row of chairs and umbrellas. She wore her long blond hair tied up in a bun, and tilted her head to the side with a wry grin across her beautiful face. The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model flashed a peace sign with her right hand, while her left hand rested beside her body. VanZant’s skin glistened under the sunlight, and she appeared covered in beads of water.

The 26-year-old rocked a red bikini that showcased her curves. VanZant’s top had a plunging neckline and thick straps that knotted behind her neck. She wore matching high-waist bottoms that showed off her toned legs. The flyweight had a bellybutton ring, and fans were treated to a clear view of her flat stomach and ample cleavage.

In the caption, the former Dancing With The Stars competitor mentioned enjoying this downtime. She added a sun and palm tree emoji along with a “#florida” hashtag before uploading the spicy photo on Friday afternoon.

Many of VanZant’s 2.6 million followers quickly flocked to the swimsuit update, and more than 87,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over 30 minutes after it went live. The UFC fighter received nearly 900 comments in that short time. Her replies were flooded with heart-eye and fire emoji. Fans complimented VanZant’s jaw-dropping figure, and several beckoned the model to visit their area of Florida.

“Paige you have a nice set of eyes,” one follower responded.

“So hot……come over to Sarasota!” an admirer requested.

“Sexiest woman alive,” a fan wrote while adding fire and monkey eyes emoji.

“Good luck with whatever promotion you end up with! You and your man are a power couple, you guys are awesome!” one well-wisher replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month VanZant posted a captivating picture in a tight one-piece. She rocked a hot-pink swimsuit, and struck an alluring pose that gave viewers an eyeful of her sideboob. That spicy image garnered more than 104,000 likes.