Jenna Jenovich Looks Smoking Hot In Chain Bikini & Sheer Sarong

Model Jenna Jenovich knows how to get the attention of her 2.1 million Instagram followers. The Serbian beauty generally does it by flaunting her curves while scantily clad. On Friday, she did not let them down when she uploaded a series of videos that saw her looking smoking hot wearing a bikini and a sarong.

The model’s bikini top was black. It was adorned with rows of thin gold chains and tiny strands of pearls across the fronts of the cups, which were a classic triangle shape. The jewelry gave her look an elegant, yet sexy vibe. The top tied around her neck and the cups were small, showing off a good deal of her cleavage. The sarong was made of a sheer black fabric. It was tied on one side and featured a revealing slit. Jenna wore her dark hair straight down her back. She accessorized her look with a thick dangle bracelet.

Jenna’s post consisted of two video clips. They were similar in that they were mirror selfies. Jenna filmed the videos from inside, and they were taken fairly close to her body, capturing her body just and the top of her thighs.

The clips started with Jenna shifting her weight while turning her hips while flaunting her curves. She zoomed the video in and out giving her followers a good look at her voluptuous chest and trim tummy. The lighting showcased her smooth, tan skin while also highlighting her chiseled abs in the process. Her shapely arm and shoulder were also on display. Her bare thigh was also exposed through the opening of the sarong. At the end of the clip, she put her hand on her hip, emphasizing her slim waistline.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji in the comments sections, it is safe to assume that Jenna’s followers enjoyed seeing her model the bikini.

A few of them chimed in and let her know what they thought of the clips.

“You are the picture of modern beauty!” gushed one Instagram user.

“Most perfect fit body shape ever,” a second fan wrote.

“WoW girl of my dream dreams,” a third admirer quipped.

“Sexiest lady on the planet. Period,” a fourth follower commented.

Jenna knows how to rock just about any look, and it does not hurt that she has a keen sense of style. Last month, she showed off both when she shared a update that saw her wearing a white crocheted dress while she sat outside.