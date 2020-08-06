Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Split Rumors Escalate As ‘Bachelorette’ Pair Hits Two-Year Finale Anniversary

Many fans of The Bachelorette are bracing themselves for a formal split announcement from Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen to come soon. On what is the two-year anniversary of their engagement episode airing on ABC, some people noticed what seem to be some telling social media changes.

Speculation about the pair’s relationship has been increasing over the past couple of months. So far, neither of The Bachelorette stars has done much to debunk any of it. While they had looked quite happy almost all of the time since getting engaged, that seemed to change in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

During that time, Garrett posted a lengthy “Blue Lives Matter” social media post that sparked a lot of backlash. Almost immediately, Becca soon acknowledged that she thought it had been poorly timed and tone-deaf. Shortly after that, she admitted in her podcast with Rachel Lindsay that she didn’t know what the future held for her and her fiance. She did say that they were trying to work through the challenges privately though.

In the midst of all of that, The Bachelorette star had flown back to Minnesota to be with her family as her grandfather passed away. From the looks of things, the couple has been apart since then.

On Thursday, Us Weekly detailed the latest red flag that The Bachelorette fans have noticed. Apparently, he recently deleted a highlight reel from his Instagram page that had been comprised of Becca-related moments that had occurred throughout the course of their relationship.

Matt Petit / ABC

It appears that Becca and Garrett do both still follow one another on social media. However, the most recent Instagram photo of his that included her was shared on May 11. That was the true anniversary of when they got engaged and he shared a throwback to that exciting time.

The last photo on The Bachelorette star’s Instagram page that included him was shared on May 27. In both cases, these uploads came before the drama that first started to fuel the split rumors.

The two certainly appear to be living very separate lives at this point. Whether The Bachelorette couple is still working on their relationship or has called it quits, it seems likely that they will share something that is relatively definitive and public one way or another fairly soon.

The speculation about this The Bachelorette engagement is increasing by the day, and many would probably be hard-pressed at this point to find any signs that they’re on good terms.