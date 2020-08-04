Danielle Jonas Shows Off Impossibly Long Legs In Lingerie As Husband Kevin Tenderly Kisses Her Shoulder

Danielle Jonas posed in lingerie as her husband, Jonas Brothers guitarist Kevin Jonas, kissed her shoulder in a new Instagram share. The couple, who have been married for 11 years, posed for the sultry pic in a stunning living area. It was unclear if this was in the home the couple shares with their two daughters, Valentina and Alena.

In the photo, Danielle showed off her impossibly long and tanned legs. The lingerie she wore was silky and ivory in color. It had spaghetti straps that held up a top that featured a thick lace panel around the breasts. This was in the same hue as the garment. A slit reached up toward Danielle’s thigh. As she sat alongside her husband, the slit exposed both legs. Her feet were bare.

Danielle, a former hairdresser, wore her own tresses up in a messy bun for the sultry photo. Long tendrils hung down on either side of her head, giving the outfit a romantic nuance. She looked directly at whoever took the photo.

Kevin sat to his wife’s left side and kissed her shoulder tenderly. He wore a dark-colored shirt with long sleeves and a V-neckline. He paired that with dark pants and sneakers. His wedding ring can clearly be seen on the third finger of his left hand.

The two were seated on what seemed to be a marble table. This was featured in a living area dominated by blond wood-colored floors. Light-colored furniture was seen behind the couple. A painting with a small light attached above it was featured between a series of windows, which flooded the area with natural light.

Fans of the twosome thought the image to be a true representation of the deep love the two share. They wed in 2000 when they were 22 and 23 years old, respectively. They met during a vacation just two years earlier before Kevin and his siblings Nick and Joe as The Jonas Brothers made it big in the business.

“You are so cute together love you so much,” said one follower.

“Awww so sweet. You guys are made for each other,” stated a second fan.

“You two will always be goals, even more so than your brothers. Your relationship is so beautiful and the way Kevin looks at Danielle, oh my goodness,” said a third Instagram user.

“You guys are an amazing duo! Hope you and your family are staying safe! All the Love!” said a fourth fan.