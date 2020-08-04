Aisha Thalia Flaunts Enviable Curves In Black Fishnets And Satin Crop Top

Instagram model Aisha Thalia impressed her 555,000 followers with her recent update. Wearing fishnets in the bathroom selfie, the celebrity declared that this would be the last snap of her with straightened hair, after having published several in a row.

Aisha wore a black satin crop top that featured thin straps. The item of clothing plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her cleavage. She paired this with tattered Daisy Dukes that were unbuttoned all of the way down. Underneath the shorts were fishnet stockings. These sat high over her waist with a thick band that covered her bellybutton.

On her head, the model wore a leather-look bucket hat over her straightened locks. Her tresses hung down over each shoulder and reached her narrow waist. Slung over her hips was a black fanny pack and she completed the look with a chunky gold chain around her neck.

In the caption, she declared that she was “out doing hood rat things” before promising that in future updates she would go back to her natural golden curls rather than the sleek and straightened look.

Aisha stood in front of a mirror to take the selfie, her long orange fingernails on prominent display against the paler shade of her phone. Behind her, a door could be seen. It was surrounded with gray tiles and black tiles flecked with white covered the floor.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had gathered more than 6,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Ha [it] looks beautiful with or with out straight hair,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“What’s wrong with straight hair you look awesome either way,” a fan said in response to Aisha’s caption.

While many of her admirers loved the pics with her sleek locks, one follower was eager to see her natural curls make a comeback.

“Bring that fro back,” they said.

“So Beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of diamond emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her fans resorted to simply using emoji in order to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular were the fire and heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha recently delighted her followers with a booty shot. Wearing a bright red bodysuit and matching sun visor, the celebrity smiled over her shoulder as the photo was taken, her tight curls framing her beautiful face as she did so.