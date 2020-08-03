Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derrière In Crocheted Mini Dress While Posing In A Field

On Monday, August 3, Swedish model Anna Nystrom started off the week by sharing a stunning snap with her 8.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing outside in what appeared to be a wheat field with numerous trees in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in an undisclosed part of Sweden.

Anna sizzled in a white crocheted mini dress that left little to the imagination. The revealing piece put her incredible curves and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the feminine look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate silver bracelet that she wore on her right forearm.

The model turned her body away from the photographer and arched her back, flaunting her pert derrière. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread as she tugged on a strand of her hair. Anna looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

For the photo, she wore her platinum blond hair in a slightly tousled style.

The social media sensation left an ear of rice emoji in the caption, seemingly in reference to the location of the shoot.

The tantalizing picture appeared to be a hit among fans as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“@annanystrom you’re the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen…” one fan wrote, adding a string of heart-eyes emoji to their comment.

“You are an angel from heaven so pure so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“@annanystrom you are simply incredible. Stunning,” another follower remarked.

“You look wonderful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration.

As fans are aware, Anna is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing risqué outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore an opened cardigan over a floral bra and matching underwear while sitting on the arm of a chair. That suggestive snapshot has amassed over 130,000 likes and 1,300 comments since it was shared.